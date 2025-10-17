2025 Freedom Fund Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Orange Park, FL 32073, USA
Includes entry for 1 attendee to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.
Priority entry, reserved seating, Discounted rate for a reserved table of up to 8 guests. Includes signage with table name (if desired).
Priority entry, reserved seating, Discounted rate for a reserved table of up to 10 guests. Includes signage with table name (if desired).
Take a chance to win half the pot! The remaining half supports our community programs and initiatives. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize — and you don’t have to be present to win.
Take a chance to win half the pot! The remaining half supports our community programs and initiatives. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize — and you don’t have to be present to win.
Includes admission for 1 and priority entry.
Includes admission for 4, priority entry, social media mention, and logo on sponsor page.
Includes admission for 6, priority entry, social media mention, half page ad in program, and verbal recognition at the gala.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!