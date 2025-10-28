2025 Bike Ride

In a city that thrives on diversity, community partners Capitol Hill Boys Club, Día de los Muertos DC, and DC Bike Party unite for a one-of-a-kind celebration of movement, memory, and music. This activation invites people from all walks of life to honor those who came before us while celebrating the power of collective joy and togetherness.

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a sacred time when families and friends gather to remember, honor, and celebrate loved ones who have passed. Through music, art, and community, we transform grief into gratitude and remembrance into resilience.

This year, our ride becomes a moving altar, a symbol of commUNITY in motion. At a time when our Latinx and immigrant siblings face unprecedented challenges, this space offers refuge, healing, and unity. Together, we reclaim the streets as spaces of love, connection, and shared humanity