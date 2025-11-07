Atlanta Pyramid Meditation Academy

Hosted by

Atlanta Pyramid Meditation Academy

About this event

2025 Fundraising Gala

Sharon Elementary School

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Full-event logo visibility on screen & banners, visibility as 'Event Sponsor' in global Website, all digital marketing and a formal 7-minute stage segment.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

full-event Logo visibility, inclusion in APMA website, all digital marketing, an exhibitor booth space, and a dedicated 5-minute stage segment opportunity

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

full-event Logo visibility, inclusion in APMA website, all digital marketing, an exhibitor booth space, and a dedicated 3-minute stage segment opportunity

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo visibility at event, inclusion in APMA website, all digital marketing, an exhibitor booth space, announcement as sponsor on stage

Food / General Donation
$250

Logo visibility at event, all digital marketing, an exhibitor booth space, scrolling near food counter

Vendor Booth - Sales/profit
$200
Vendor Booth - Non Profit
$150
Add a donation for Atlanta Pyramid Meditation Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!