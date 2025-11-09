Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association

Hosted by

Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association

About this event

Add a donation for Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association

$

Sales closed

2026 The Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association Scholarship & Awards

916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum sponsors receive essential recognition and access to our prestigious Scholarship Awards event, where you and your guests can celebrate excellence!


Sponsorship Package includes:

  • Acknowledgment at the event and VIP reception
  • 1 year of enhanced brand exposure through logo placement on our website and featured visibility in VIP email marketing campaigns.
  • Featured across all marketing collateral
  • Dedicated social media marketing
  • Logo visibility on website for 1 Year
  • 8 VIP reception tickets
  • 1 table of 10 seats
Gold Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gold sponsors enjoy prominent recognition and exclusive access to our distinguished Scholarship Awards event, where you and your guest can celebrate excellence!


Sonsorship Package includes:

•Acknowledgment at the event

•Acknowledgment via social media and website

Six months of enhanced brand exposure through logo placement on our website and featured visibility in VIP email marketing campaigns.

•Featured across all marketing collateral

6 VIP reception tickets

1 table of 10 seats


Silver Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Silver Sponsors enjoy valuable recognition and access to our distinguished Scholarship Awards event—an excellent opportunity to connect and celebrate excellence!


Sponsorship Package includes:

•Acknowledgment at the event

•Acknowledgment via social media and website

Three months of enhanced brand exposure through logo placement on our website and featured visibility in VIP email marketing campaigns.

• Featured on all marketing collateral

4 VIP reception tickets

1 table of 10 seats


Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship Package includes:

  • Naming recognition at the event
  • 1 table of 10 seats
  • Included on marketing collateral
  • 2 VIP reception tickets
  • Name recognition in a digital program
Patron Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes:

  • 1 table of 10 seats
  • Name recognition in a digital program
  • Table signage
VIP Premium Seating
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets


VIP Premium package includes:

  • Seating for 8
  • Seating Signage
  • 2 drink tickets for each guest
Table Tier 1
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Tier 1 Package includes:

•Name recognition in a digital program

•Table signage

1 table of 10 seats






Table Tier 2
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Tier 2 Package includes:

•Table signage

1 table of 8 seats



Table Tier 3
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Table Tier 3 Package includes:

•Table signage

1 table of 6 seats


Individual Ticket
$200

1 individual ticket to attend the awards event.



Vendor Table Fee
$250

Vensor Table Fee includes:

(1) 6-foot table with table covering


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!