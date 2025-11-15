Rock Global Outreach Ministries

Rock Global Outreach Ministries

Founders 30th Anniversary Gala

210 N Fulton Ave

Evansville, IN 47710, USA

Formal Gala Adult ticket
$75
Available until Apr 18

1 single adult ticket


Formal Gala Child ticket
$20

1 single child ticket. ( 12 years old and younger)


Formal Adult Gala Ticket (Pay in 3 Installments)
$25

This option allows for guests to pay the $75 Adult Gala ticket in 3 equal ($25) payments. Due by April 17th to get early bird pricing.


Formal Gala Table Reservation
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table can seat up to 8 people ($40 savings).

This is a great option for families, groups, or churches who would like to reserve a table.



