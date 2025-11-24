Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California

New Year's Eve Dinner & Dance

10303 Arlington Ave

Riverside, CA 92505, USA

Couples Dinner & Dance
$80

2 tickets for dinner and dance. Doors open at 5:30 PM with dinner service beginning at 6:00 PM. Dinner service ends at 7:30 PM.

Seats are reserved in the main hall.

Couples Dance Only
$50

2 tickets for the dance only. Doors open for dance only at 7:30 PM. Seating is 1st come, 1st serve in the dining area only.

Single Dinner & Dance
$50

1 tickets for dinner and dance. Doors open at 5:30 PM with dinner service beginning at 6:00 PM. Dinner service ends at 7:30 PM.

Seat is reserved in the main hall.

Single Dance Only
$30

1 tickets for the dance only. Doors open for dance seating at 7:30 PM. Seating is 1st come, 1st serve in the dining area only.

