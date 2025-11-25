United Sephardic Community

Hosted by

United Sephardic Community

About this event

Menorah Painting & Musical Kumzitz

6C Bond St

Great Neck, NY 11021, USA

Event Admission + Menorah painting
$55

Single participant event admission which included 1 menorah to be painted


Note: One menorah can be shared by multiple painters, or each child can have their own.

Parent ticket admission
$18

Parent ticket- or attend event without painting


Note: One menorah can be shared by multiple painters, or each child can have their own.

Additional child admission
$18

Admission for an additional child without a menorah painting

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!