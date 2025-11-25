Menorah Painting & Musical Kumzitz

Hosted by
About this event
Great Neck, NY 11021, USA
Single participant event admission which included 1 menorah to be painted
Note: One menorah can be shared by multiple painters, or each child can have their own.
Parent ticket- or attend event without painting
Note: One menorah can be shared by multiple painters, or each child can have their own.
Admission for an additional child without a menorah painting
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!