Southfield A&T - Football

Hosted by

Southfield A&T - Football

About this event

2025 Football and Cheer Banquet

Southfield High School for the Arts

Athlete
$30

This ticket option is available December 12-21

This is for Athletes who plan to attend and did not pay or fundraise the registration fee. If you only paid for the spirit pack you will select this option.

Guest
$40

This ticket option is available December 13-21

Prepaid option
Free

This option is for the Cheer and football athletes that prepaid at the beginning of the season, Coaches & Team Managers

Prepaid Guest for Football
Free

Each football player that prepaid through fundraising or direct payments will receive one free guest. If you have any questions please reach out to Ms. Ceneca

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!