2026 Birth Worker Awards Gala

Premium experience + recognition

✓ Reserved table for 8 guests

✓ Early event access prior for open bar Cocktail Hour

✓Upgraded plated dinner service (vs buffet)

✓ 2 signature drink tickets per person

✓ Evening entertainment & dancing

✓ Organization spotlight during awards ceremony

✓ Logo featured on event website & promotional materials

✓ Recognition in printed program

✓ Table signage with your organization name

✓ Tax Write Off

Sponsorship benefits only available if purchased by March 27th, 2026 for material deadlines