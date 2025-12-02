2026 Birth Worker Awards Gala

About this event
✓ Gala admission
✓ Buffet dinner
✓ 1 signature drink ticket
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
✓ Awards ceremony honoring birth workers
Bring a partner, friend, or family member - 1 guest ONLY per birth worker/ advocate
SAVE $5
✓ Gala admission
✓ Buffet dinner
✓ 1 signature drink ticket
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
✓ Awards Ceremony honoring birth workers
10 left!
Bring your whole crew!
✓ Reserved table for 8 guests
✓ Early event access prior for open bar Cocktail Hour
✓Upgraded plated dinner service (vs buffet)
✓ 2 signature drink tickets per person
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
10 left!
Premium experience + recognition
✓ Reserved table for 8 guests
✓ Early event access prior for open bar Cocktail Hour
✓Upgraded plated dinner service (vs buffet)
✓ 2 signature drink tickets per person
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
✓ Organization spotlight during awards ceremony
✓ Logo featured on event website & promotional materials
✓ Recognition in printed program
✓ Table signage with your organization name
✓ Tax Write Off
Sponsorship benefits only available if purchased by March 27th, 2026 for material deadlines
$
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