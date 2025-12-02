BLK Maternal Health Collective

Hosted by

BLK Maternal Health Collective

About this event

2026 Birth Worker Awards Gala

9221 Two Notch Rd #60

Columbia, SC 29223, USA

General Admission - Birth Worker/Advocate
$50

✓ Gala admission
✓ Buffet dinner
✓ 1 signature drink ticket
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
✓ Awards ceremony honoring birth workers

General Admission - Birth Worker / Advocate + Guest
$95
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a partner, friend, or family member - 1 guest ONLY per birth worker/ advocate

SAVE $5

✓ Gala admission
✓ Buffet dinner
✓ 1 signature drink ticket
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing

✓ Awards Ceremony honoring birth workers

Gala. VIP Table
$400

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bring your whole crew!


✓ Reserved table for 8 guests
✓ Early event access prior for open bar Cocktail Hour

Upgraded plated dinner service (vs buffet)
✓ 2 signature drink tickets per person
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing

Gala Sponsor Table
$500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium experience + recognition

✓ Reserved table for 8 guests
✓ Early event access prior for open bar Cocktail Hour

Upgraded plated dinner service (vs buffet)
✓ 2 signature drink tickets per person
✓ Evening entertainment & dancing
Organization spotlight during awards ceremony
Logo featured on event website & promotional materials
Recognition in printed program
✓ Table signage with your organization name

✓ Tax Write Off

Sponsorship benefits only available if purchased by March 27th, 2026 for material deadlines

Add a donation for BLK Maternal Health Collective

$

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