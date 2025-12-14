Afterglow

Hosted by

Afterglow

About this event

Afterglow Adventures

Oklahoma

USA

Couple Tent Camping
$150

This is a full weekend pass for two people with a tent.

Camper Parking - includes generator
$230

This ticket includes one RV spot plus general admission for all three days. Ticket for for 2 attendee.

General Admission One Day
$65

This ticket is for one day admission too the event. Ticket good for 2 attendee.

General admission Two Days
$125

This ticket is general admission two days. Ticket good for 2 attendee.

General admission Full weekend pass
$160

This ticket is for entry the full weekend! Ticket good for 2 attendees.

Camper Parking - no electric
$175

This ticket includes one RV spot plus general admission for all three days. Ticket for for 2 attendee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!