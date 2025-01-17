2025 Annual Scholarship Benefit Luncheon

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About this event
Purchase is for one patron. An Advance Ticket is required.
Donation includes food, entertainment, and your scholarship fund contribution.
This purchase includes a table of 8 patrons. Advance Ticket purchases are required.
The donation includes food, entertainment, and a contribution to your scholarship fund.
This purchase includes a table of 10 patrons. Advance Ticket is purchases are required.
The donation includes food, entertainment, and a contribution to your scholarship fund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!