2025 Back To School Extravaganza Gala at ParqSocial

Gala Admission - Includes Reverse Raffle #, Dinner, & Drinks
$150
Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and charity at the Back to School Extravaganza! Enjoy signature cocktails, a gourmet dinner, music, and exciting prizes throughout the night. Every entry will participate in a reverse raffle with 10 top prizes valued near $25,000, giving you a chance to win big! 100% of proceeds support children in need across Central Texas, providing them with the resources they need to thrive this school year. Your participation helps make a lasting impact—thank you for supporting kids!
Teacher's Pet (1 Available) Includes VIP Table for 8
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The Teacher's Pet Sponsor Level is the top sponsorship for the 2025 Gala.
2025 Sponsor: Jasmyn Yu
Honor Roll Sponsor (1 Available) Includes VIP Table for 8
$7,500
The Honor Roll Sponsor is one of the most coveted levels. 2025 Sponsor: Jim Reichel in Honor & Memory of His Wife Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Hamilton .
Backpack Hero (1 Available) Includes VIP Table for 8
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The Backpack Hero Sponsor Level is the coveted sponsorship for the 2025 Gala. Sponsorship includes: • Recognition as the Backpack Hero Sponsor in event materials
Logo Placement on programs, banners, and event signage
• Preferred Seating: Reserved table for 8 guests
• Half-Page Ad in the event program
• Company Logo Displayed during event slideshow
• Acknowledgment in press releases
• Social Media Mentions: Recognition on all platforms befor
Binder Buddy (5 Available) Includes Reserved Seating for 6
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Backpack Benefactor Sponsor in event materials
• Logo Inclusion in the event program and select signage
• Reserved Seating: 6 event tickets
• Quarter-Page Ad in the event program
• Company Name Displayed during event presentations
• Social Media Shoutouts: Acknowledgment on platforms
• Website Listing: Logo on the sponsor page for three months
Crayon Champion (10 Available) Reserved Seating for 4
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Crayon Champion Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program and signage
• Event Tickets: 4 tickets with reserved seating
• Business Card-Sized Ad in the event program
• Company Name Mentioned during the event welcome speech
• Website Listing: Name on the sponsor page
Pencil Partner - Includes Reserved Seating for 2
$500
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Pencil Partner Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
• Event Tickets: 2 tickets
• Acknowledgment during the event
• Website Listing: Name on the sponsor page
Hallway Helpers
$250
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Hallway Helpers Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
• Acknowledgment during the event and on social media
School Spirit $200
$200
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a School Spirit Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
• Acknowledgment during the event and on social media
Paper Pal $100
$100
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Paper Pal Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!