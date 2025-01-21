2025 Back To School Extravaganza Gala at ParqSocial

Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and charity at the Back to School Extravaganza! Enjoy signature cocktails, a gourmet dinner, music, and exciting prizes throughout the night. Every entry will participate in a reverse raffle with 10 top prizes valued near $25,000, giving you a chance to win big! 100% of proceeds support children in need across Central Texas, providing them with the resources they need to thrive this school year. Your participation helps make a lasting impact—thank you for supporting kids!

