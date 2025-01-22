2025 Swing for the Waves Golf Scramble September 27, 2025 at the Rio Colorado Golf Course

7320 FM2668

Bay City, TX 77414, USA

Individual Registration
$125

The registration is $125.00 per individual.

Team Registration
$500

The registration is $500.00 per team.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

The Title Sponsor will receive the following: One team of consisting 4 golfers, Logo on email blasts, Banner recognition at the event, tag in social media posts, logo on participant email, logo on flyer, tee box sign x2.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

The Eagle Sponsor will receive One team of consisting 4 golfers, Logo on email blasts, Banner recognition at the event, tag in social media posts, logo on participant email, logo on participant email, logo on flyer, tee box sign.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

Birdie Sponsor will receive logo on participant email, logo on participant email, logo on flyer and Tee Box Sign.

Goody Bag Sponsor
$1,000

Goody Bag Sponsor will receive Logo on Goody Bag and Tee Box Sign

Par Sponsor
$500

Par Sponsor will receive logo on flyer and Tee Box Sign.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsor will receive a Tee Box Sign

Mulligan Ticket
$25

25.00 per player or 100.00 per team

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing