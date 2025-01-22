2025 Swing for the Waves Golf Scramble September 27, 2025 at the Rio Colorado Golf Course

Bay City, TX 77414, USA
The registration is $125.00 per individual.
The registration is $500.00 per team.
The Title Sponsor will receive the following: One team of consisting 4 golfers, Logo on email blasts, Banner recognition at the event, tag in social media posts, logo on participant email, logo on flyer, tee box sign x2.
The Eagle Sponsor will receive One team of consisting 4 golfers, Logo on email blasts, Banner recognition at the event, tag in social media posts, logo on participant email, logo on participant email, logo on flyer, tee box sign.
Birdie Sponsor will receive logo on participant email, logo on participant email, logo on flyer and Tee Box Sign.
Goody Bag Sponsor will receive Logo on Goody Bag and Tee Box Sign
Par Sponsor will receive logo on flyer and Tee Box Sign.
Hole Sponsor will receive a Tee Box Sign
25.00 per player or 100.00 per team
