Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire

Indulge in the ultimate comfort food while supporting a great cause! Treat yourself to a crispy, buttery grilled cheese sandwich made with Gluten Free bread and melted to perfection with gooey cheese.
Grilled Cheese with a drink
$7
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food while supporting a great cause! Treat yourself to a crispy, buttery grilled cheese sandwich made with artisan sourdough bread and melted to perfection with gooey cheese.
Hot Dog with a drink (grilled NOT boiled)
$6
Grab a classic favorite and support a great cause! Enjoy a delicious, juicy hot dog, grilled to perfection and served in a soft, fresh bun.
HOT COCOA
$3
Beat the chill and treat yourself to a cozy cup of hot cocoa! Perfectly rich and topped with your favorite fixings, this delightful treat will keep you warm and happy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!