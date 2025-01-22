Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire

A picnic blanket will be set up by the fireside, along with two chairs, a Family s' mores Kit, a Charcuterie box, four meals of your choice, four drinks, and three glow stick packs.

A picnic blanket will be set up by the fireside, along with two chairs, a Family s' mores Kit, a Charcuterie box, four meals of your choice, four drinks, and three glow stick packs.

More details...