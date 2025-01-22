Hosted by

Annual Bayaan Family and Friends Bonfire

Mowrey Rd

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, USA

$100
A picnic blanket will be set up by the fireside, along with two chairs, a Family s' mores Kit, a Charcuterie box, four meals of your choice, four drinks, and three glow stick packs.
Family S'mores Kit
$35
1 sleeve of honey graham crackers, 1 sleeve of chocolate graham crackers , 4 fudge Stripe cookies, 2 bars of milk chocolate, & 12 marshmallows. (10 s'mores)
Deluxe S'mores Package
$10
2 graham crackers, 2 milk chocolate squares, & 2 marshmallows. (2 s'mores)
Classic S'mores Package
$6
1 graham cracker, 1 milk chocolate square, & 1 marshmallow. (1 s'more)
Gluten Free Family S'mores Kit
$35
1 box of Schar Honey Graham Crackers, 12 marshmallows, & 2 milk chocolateBars. (9 s'mores)
Gluten Free Classic S'mores Package
$7
2 schar Honey Graham Crackers, 1 marshmallow, & 1 milk chocolate squares. (1 s'more)
Gluten Free Grilled Cheese with a drink
$8
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food while supporting a great cause! Treat yourself to a crispy, buttery grilled cheese sandwich made with Gluten Free bread and melted to perfection with gooey cheese.
Grilled Cheese with a drink
$7
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food while supporting a great cause! Treat yourself to a crispy, buttery grilled cheese sandwich made with artisan sourdough bread and melted to perfection with gooey cheese.
Hot Dog with a drink (grilled NOT boiled)
$6
Grab a classic favorite and support a great cause! Enjoy a delicious, juicy hot dog, grilled to perfection and served in a soft, fresh bun.
HOT COCOA
$3
Beat the chill and treat yourself to a cozy cup of hot cocoa! Perfectly rich and topped with your favorite fixings, this delightful treat will keep you warm and happy.

