2025 Fundraising Gala - 2nd Annual Boots and Bridles

202 E Bo Gibbs Blvd

Glen Rose, TX 76043, USA

General admission
$50

Celebrate and support our Heroes with an evening of fellowship, updates on what God has been doing through Paladin this year, and a look at the exciting future ahead. The more we say Yes to God, the more He blesses this mission—come be part of it!


Reserve a Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a Table

Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and join us for a special night supporting our Heroes! Purchasing a table ensures great seating together while making a meaningful impact on Paladin’s mission and future.


Add a donation for Paladin Farm And Ranch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!