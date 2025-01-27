food for good thought vocational support

Hosted by

food for good thought vocational support

About this event

2025 Trail Trek

1216 Sunbury Rd

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

General admission
$20
Your $20 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2025! Enjoy games, a bounce house, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause. Every ticket purchased helps fund wages for students with disabilities in their paid internships. Kids 5 and under free **t-shirt sales start 3/27 look for the link in your email! Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!
Add a donation for food for good thought vocational support

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!