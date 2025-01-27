2025 Trail Trek

Your $20 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2025! Enjoy games, a bounce house, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause. Every ticket purchased helps fund wages for students with disabilities in their paid internships. Kids 5 and under free **t-shirt sales start 3/27 look for the link in your email! Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

Your $20 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2025! Enjoy games, a bounce house, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause. Every ticket purchased helps fund wages for students with disabilities in their paid internships. Kids 5 and under free **t-shirt sales start 3/27 look for the link in your email! Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

More details...