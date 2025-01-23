eventClosed

2025 West Virginia Goes Purple Annual Summit & Gala

7192 Arden Nollville Rd

Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA

1 Person Ticket
$45
1 admission ticket (single) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support.
Couple Ticket
$80
2 admission ticket (couple) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support.
VIP Single Ticket
$75
1 VIP admission ticket (single) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support. VIP Perks Could Include: Priority seating near stage/performance Complimentary table service Exclusive meet-and-greet Swag bag or premium dessert option
VIP Couple Ticket
$140
2 VIP admission ticket (couple) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support. VIP Perks Could Include: Priority seating near stage/performance Complimentary table service Exclusive meet-and-greet Swag bag or premium dessert option
VIP Group of 4 (four)
$170
4 VIP admission ticket (four) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support. VIP Perks Could Include: Priority seating near stage/performance Complimentary table service Exclusive meet-and-greet Swag bag or premium dessert option
VIP Group of 6 (six)
$255
6 VIP admission ticket (six) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support. VIP Perks Could Include: Priority seating near stage/performance Complimentary table service Exclusive meet-and-greet Swag bag or premium dessert option
VIP Full Table Group of 8 (eight)
$320
8 VIP admission ticket (eight) **Doors open at 6pm** Formal attire is welcomed but not required. However, we kindly request that all attendees wear some form of purple to show their support. VIP Perks Could Include: Priority seating near stage/performance Complimentary table service Exclusive meet-and-greet Swag bag or premium dessert option

