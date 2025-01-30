AWSA Novruz 2025 Celebration

Your ticket will cover regular adult fare and the remaining amount will be donated to AWSA's future cultural programs. Thank you for your support!
Your ticket will cover regular adult fare and the remaining amount will be donated to AWSA's future cultural programs. Thank you for your support!
"Super Supporter" Adult
$100
This special ticket will cover regular adult fare and also includes a generous contribution to support future cultural events of Azerbaijani community. By purchasing this ticket, you are helping to preserve and promote our traditions, ensuring the success of upcoming gatherings. Thank you for your support!
This special ticket will cover regular adult fare and also includes a generous contribution to support future cultural events of Azerbaijani community. By purchasing this ticket, you are helping to preserve and promote our traditions, ensuring the success of upcoming gatherings. Thank you for your support!
Regular Youth
$25
Tickets for youth between the ages of 5 and 14.
Tickets for youth between the ages of 5 and 14.
Regular Children(FREE)
free
Tickets for youth between the ages of 0 and 5. Please select the number of children for an accurate headcount.
Tickets for youth between the ages of 0 and 5. Please select the number of children for an accurate headcount.