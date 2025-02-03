2025 Fundraising Gala

Savor the entire evening's experience with our Full Dinner Ticket. Kickstart the night with a happy hour featuring a cash bar for cocktails and mocktails, engage in enriching community conversations, and immerse yourself in a program highlighting our organization's profound impact. Enjoy a delectable dinner while contributing to a healthier tomorrow for children and teens in Minnesota.
Crash The Bash - Dessert & Party
$45
Join the cOMmunity at 7:30 pm for an evening of delight! This ticket includes access to a delicious dessert bar, vibrant dancing, a live auction, and the warmth of community spirit. Your presence supports our mission of fostering well-being through yoga, mindfulness, and community education.
