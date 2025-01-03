2025 Fundraising Gala

Single Ticket
$150.00
**PLEASE note when checking out that the toggle is on to donate more to Zeffy, NOT the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Please make sure you switch that to “other” and leave blank so no additional charges are added.
Table of 8
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table for Eight ~ SALE (Limited Availability)
We have the opportunity to sell 2 full tables at a discount price. **Don’t miss out on getting a table for you and your friends. Limited Time Sale!!!
**PLEASE note when checking out that the toggle is on to donate more to Zeffy, NOT the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Please make sure you switch that to
“other” and leave blank so no additional charges are added.
"Add a Cart, Change a Life! 🍽️❤️"
$30
For just $30, you can provide two weeks of food for a family in need. This is a donation-only add-on—no gala tickets included. 100% of your generosity goes directly to feeding families.
🙏 Thank you for making a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!