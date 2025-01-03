2025 Fundraising Gala

Table for Eight ~ SALE (Limited Availability) We have the opportunity to sell 2 full tables at a discount price. **Don’t miss out on getting a table for you and your friends. Limited Time Sale!!! **PLEASE note when checking out that the toggle is on to donate more to Zeffy, NOT the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Please make sure you switch that to “other” and leave blank so no additional charges are added.

Table for Eight ~ SALE (Limited Availability) We have the opportunity to sell 2 full tables at a discount price. **Don’t miss out on getting a table for you and your friends. Limited Time Sale!!! **PLEASE note when checking out that the toggle is on to donate more to Zeffy, NOT the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Please make sure you switch that to “other” and leave blank so no additional charges are added.

More details...