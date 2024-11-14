Safe Animals For Everyone
Spring Fling 2025
1428 W 9th Ave
Spokane, WA 99204, USA
Single Ticket
$75
Includes two drink tickets. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
Couples Ticket
$140
Includes 2 drink tickets per person. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
Table for 6
$360
Includes 2 drink tickets per person. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
