Spring Fling 2025

1428 W 9th Ave

Spokane, WA 99204, USA

Single Ticket
$75
Includes two drink tickets. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
Couples Ticket
$140
Includes 2 drink tickets per person. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
Table for 6
$360
Includes 2 drink tickets per person. Beer and wine also available for purchase.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing