19th Sfg Association

19th SFG Dining Out

784 W Resort Dr

Midway, UT 84049, USA

E1-E5 Dinner
$35
GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing Entree GRILLED PORK CHOP Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables ROASTED CHICKEN Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes VEGETABLE FUSILLI Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce Desert Carrot Cake Lemon Bar
E6-E8/CW1-CW2/O1-O3 Dinner
$45
E9/CW3/O4 Dinner
$60
CW4/O5 and above Dinner
$70
VIP/Retiree
$50
Plate Donataion
$45
