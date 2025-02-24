2025 Fundraising Gala

5280 Carroll Canyon Rd Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

General Admission Regular price
$170
The ticket includes both dinner and entry.
Komšija Sponsor
$500
1 ticket to the event Your logo displayed on promotional materials and event banner! Verbal recognition during the event and in our emails.
Zlatni Bokal Sponsor
$1,200
2 tickets to the event and a bottle of wine! Your logo prominently featured on our website and emails for six months! Leading logo placement on the event banner and on printing prospects!
Kum Sponsor
$2,000
4 tickets to the event and a bottle of champagne! Year-long visibility on the SCCSD website, social media channels, and emails! Recognition during the event Leading logo placement on the event banner and printed prospects.
