2025 Fundraising Gala

1 ticket to the event
Your logo displayed on promotional materials and event banner!
Verbal recognition during the event and in our emails.
1 ticket to the event
Your logo displayed on promotional materials and event banner!
Verbal recognition during the event and in our emails.
Zlatni Bokal Sponsor
$1,200
2 tickets to the event and a bottle of wine!
Your logo prominently featured on our website and emails for six months!
Leading logo placement on the event banner and on printing prospects!
2 tickets to the event and a bottle of wine!
Your logo prominently featured on our website and emails for six months!
Leading logo placement on the event banner and on printing prospects!
Kum Sponsor
$2,000
4 tickets to the event and a bottle of champagne!
Year-long visibility on the SCCSD website, social media channels, and emails!
Recognition during the event
Leading logo placement on the event banner and printed prospects.
4 tickets to the event and a bottle of champagne!
Year-long visibility on the SCCSD website, social media channels, and emails!
Recognition during the event
Leading logo placement on the event banner and printed prospects.
Add a donation for Serbian Cultural Center San Diego
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!