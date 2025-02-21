2025 Fundraising Gala-sold out!

*Each ticket includes a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, keepsake gift, and complimentary professional photo courtesy of Pitts Photography!
*Each ticket includes a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, keepsake gift, and complimentary professional photo courtesy of Pitts Photography!
Couples Ticket
$140
*Each ticket includes a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, keepsake gift, and complimentary professional photo courtesy of Pitts Photography!
*Each ticket includes a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, keepsake gift, and complimentary professional photo courtesy of Pitts Photography!
Patron Sponsor Ticket Package
$348
This package includes 2 tickets to event and 1 social media promotion.
This package includes 2 tickets to event and 1 social media promotion.
The Benefactor Sponsorship Package
$750
An option for those who would like to partner with another entity and co-sponsor a table: This package includes top-tier benefits: 4 tickets to event, logo and branding at event, and 3 social media promotions.
An option for those who would like to partner with another entity and co-sponsor a table: This package includes top-tier benefits: 4 tickets to event, logo and branding at event, and 3 social media promotions.
The Innovator Sponsorship Package
$1,500
6 traditional tables available for sponsorship! This package includes top-tier benefits: 8 tickets to event, prime logo and headline branding at event, 5 social media promotions, included in BEF promos at all fall 2025 home football games, and names included on sponsorship certificates for ALL Innovative Project Grants gifted in fall of 2025!
6 traditional tables available for sponsorship! This package includes top-tier benefits: 8 tickets to event, prime logo and headline branding at event, 5 social media promotions, included in BEF promos at all fall 2025 home football games, and names included on sponsorship certificates for ALL Innovative Project Grants gifted in fall of 2025!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!