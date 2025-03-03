Payanam and Carnatica Brothers Concert

World renowned popular singers, K N Shashikiran and P Ganesh sing together as Carnatica Brothers. The duo is very successful as performers, mentors and scholars in music. They have given over 4500 concert performances across India,US, UK, Australia. They are one of the most famous and sought- after singers across the World. Besides singing, Ganesh plays the Chitravina too. The brothers love teaching music so much. Shashikiran's research in music revolves around learning music with the help of technology. He is instrumental in rolling out a music learning app Musiguru. He is also the Founder of a 24 hour online carnatic music radio The Carnatica Channel. Shashikiran also organises a variety of music events through The Carnatica Archival Centre

