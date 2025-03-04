2025 Fundraising Gala

16 tickets. Full-page center ad in event program. Name/logo featured on all marketing materials and advertisements. Premier placement of name/logo on event banner. Speaking opportunity at the event. Photo opportunities with award recipients and AMF Board.
12 tickets. Full-page ad in event program. Name/logo included on all marketing materials and advertisements. Name/logo on event banner. Special recognition during the event.
8 tickets. Half-page ad in event program. Name/logo included on all marketing materials and advertisements. Name/logo on event banner.
4 tickets. Half-page ad in event program. Name/logo included on all marketing materials and advertisements.
3 tickets All "Neighborhood Builder" benefits Invitation for a site visit or program tour. Impact: Supports one mentee through the Mentorship Program for one season.
2 tickets. All "Neighborhood Builder" benefits. Invitation for a site visit or program tour. Impact: Supports one mentee through the Mentorship Program for one season.
1 ticket. All "Community Ally" benefits. Name listed in the gala program and signage. Impact: Covers materials for a full Financial Literacy or Spanish class session.
Recognition on website & social media. Personalized thank-you email from a program participant. Impact: Covers supplies for one participant in any program.
Table to expose promotional material. One table and one chair included.
Covers admission, food, and drinks to include wine.
