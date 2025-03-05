Housing Scholarship

The Move-in Supplies Scholarship covers basic supplies for residents when they move in. This includes hygiene and personal care products, bedding, blankets, and towels.
The Move-in Supplies Scholarship covers basic supplies for residents when they move in. This includes hygiene and personal care products, bedding, blankets, and towels.
Partial Scholarship
$520
The Partial Scholarship covers all move-in supplies & 2 WEEKS of program fees. This allows residents to have all their basic needs met for 2 weeks while they secure employment and needed community based supports systems.
The Partial Scholarship covers all move-in supplies & 2 WEEKS of program fees. This allows residents to have all their basic needs met for 2 weeks while they secure employment and needed community based supports systems.
Full Scholarship
$890
The Full Scholarship covers all move-in supplies & 4 WEEKS of program fees. This allows residents to have all their basic needs met for 4 weeks while they secure employment and rebuild financial security.
The Full Scholarship covers all move-in supplies & 4 WEEKS of program fees. This allows residents to have all their basic needs met for 4 weeks while they secure employment and rebuild financial security.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!