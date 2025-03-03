SHAAN RAHMAN LIVE 2025

VIP single ticket admits one person per ticket and places you in the VIP Zone of the auditorium seating, giving you an up-close experience of the show.
Group Discount VIP
$225
A minimum of 2 Tickets is required for the discount!!!
A minimum of 2 Tickets is required for the discount!!!
VIP FAMILY
$350
VIP Family tickets admit 2 adults and 2 Kids per ticket and place you in the front VIP Zone of the auditorium seating, giving you an up-close experience of the show. Children under 4 are free with tickets.
Zone 1 (Preferred Seating) Section one – 🎵 Single
$60
Zone 1 (Preferred Seating) – 🎵
A single ticket admits only one person.
- Mid-section of the auditorium, offering a great balance of view and acoustics.
- Comfortable seating with excellent visibility of the stage
Zone 1 (Preferred Seating) – 🎵 Family
$175
A family ticket admits 2 Adults and 2 Kids per ticket.
- Mid-section of the auditorium, offering a great balance of view and acoustics.
- Comfortable seating with excellent visibility of the stage.
General Admission (Zone 2 )Single Ticket
$50
A single ticket admits only one person. Children under 4 are free with a ticket.
Zone 2 (General Admission) – 🎫
- Back section of the auditorium, providing an affordable option to enjoy the concert.
- Full access to the electrifying atmosphere of the event.
General Admission (Zone 2) Family Ticket
$145
A family ticket admits 2 Adults and 2 Kids per ticket.
Zone 2 (General Admission) – 🎫
- Back section of the auditorium, providing an affordable option to enjoy the concert.
- Full access to the electrifying atmosphere of the event.
Jr. Ticket Z1 , Z2
$30
The Jr. Ticket is valid for children aged 5 to 16 years. This ticket holder must be accompanied by an adult with a Zone 1 or Zone 2 ticket. The Jr. Ticket is not valid without a full-priced ticket from either Zone 1 or Zone 2
Group Admission (Zone 2) Single
$40
Zone 2 (General Admission) – 🎫 Group Ticket (5 People)
Includes admission for 5 individuals to the back section of the auditorium.
Perfect for families or friends looking for an affordable way to enjoy the concert together.
Full access to the electrifying atmosphere of the event.
Children under 4 are free with a ticketed adult.
