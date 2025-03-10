2025 Fundraising Social

If you are attending in person, the time frame for the event is from 4:00pm - 8:00pm PT. You also have access to the golf simulators, the driving range, chances to win prizes, a silent auction, great food and more!

If you are attending in person, the time frame for the event is from 4:00pm - 8:00pm PT. You also have access to the golf simulators, the driving range, chances to win prizes, a silent auction, great food and more!

More details...