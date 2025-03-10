2025 Fundraising Social

If you are attending in person, the time frame for the event is from 4:00pm - 8:00pm PT.
You also have access to the golf simulators, the driving range, chances to win prizes, a silent auction, great food and more!
If you are attending in person, the time frame for the event is from 4:00pm - 8:00pm PT.
You also have access to the golf simulators, the driving range, chances to win prizes, a silent auction, great food and more!
Children 17 and under
$30
Corporate Sponsorship
$1,500
With a Corporate Sponsorship you get 10 entry tickets that allow you and your guests entry plus 4 hours of time with the golf simulators and driving range.
With a Corporate Sponsorship you get 10 entry tickets that allow you and your guests entry plus 4 hours of time with the golf simulators and driving range.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!