BlackNet AZ

Hosted by

BlackNet AZ

About this event

The Family Reunion- A Juneteenth Celebration 2025 Sponsorship & Vendor Payments

1401 E Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA

Nonprofit/ Informational Resource Vendor
$50
Noon to 4:00PM Booth
Small Business Vendor
$75
Single booth for products, services, and artists.
Food Vendors
$100
Trucks, Trailers, or Tents
Sponsorship- Community Partner
$1,000
-Company logo and link featured on eventnoire ticketing page. -Verbal acknowledgement during programming - Social media shout out leading up to the event
Sponsorship- Heritage Advocate
$5,000
All COMMUNITY PARTNER benefits + company logo included on event t-shirts
Sponsorship- Legacy Builder
$10,000
All HERITAGE ADVOCATE benefits + Keynote sponsorship -Prominent logo placement on all promotional material, step-and-repeat and attendee wristbands. -Dedicated event table or booth. -Full page spread in the Reunion Yearbook and Resource Guidebook
Add a donation for BlackNet AZ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!