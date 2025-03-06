The Family Reunion- A Juneteenth Celebration 2025 Sponsorship & Vendor Payments

-Company logo and link featured on eventnoire ticketing page.
-Verbal acknowledgement during programming
- Social media shout out leading up to the event
Sponsorship- Heritage Advocate
$5,000
All COMMUNITY PARTNER benefits +
company logo included on event t-shirts
Sponsorship- Legacy Builder
$10,000
All HERITAGE ADVOCATE benefits +
Keynote sponsorship
-Prominent logo placement on all promotional material, step-and-repeat and attendee wristbands.
-Dedicated event table or booth.
-Full page spread in the Reunion Yearbook and Resource Guidebook
