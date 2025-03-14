2025 Fundraising Gala

General admission - includes dinner and dancing!
Access to ALL raffle and auction items, starting at 5:00 PM.
Cash Bar.
Faculty
$50
Double Feature Dinner Tickets
$180
Two general admissions - include dinner and dancing.
Access to ALL raffle and auction items, starting at 5:00 PM.
Production Team Table
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Wanting to guarantee that you sit with your friends?
Purchase a full table of 8!
Access to ALL raffle and auction items, starting at 5:00 PM.
Bronze Table Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Recognized as Bronze Sponsor
-Premium table placement during SHA Gala
-Table of 8, including 8 drink tickets for 21+
-Sponsor name listed with Bronze Sponsors in (1) 3'x4' poster at SHA Gala
-Announced during event and recognized as Bronze Sponsor
-Sponsor name listed as Bronze Sponsor in 2025 Christmas Play program
Silver Table Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Recognized as Silver Sponsor
-Premium table placement during 2025 SHA Gala
-Table of 8, including 16 drink tickets for 21+
-Sponsor name displayed as 3'x4' at SHA Gala
-Announced during event and recognized as Silver Sponsor
-1/2 page recognition in 2025 Christmas Play program
Gold Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Recognized as Gold Sponsor
-Premium table placement during 2025 SHA Gala
-Table of 8, including 24 drink tickets for 21+
-Sponsor name displayed as 3'x4' at SHA Gala
-Announced during event and recognized as Gold Sponsor
-Full page recognition in 2025 Christmas Play Program
Heads or Tails
$25
Buy in for a chance to WIN...
This fun alternative to a 50/50 raffle is sure to get the party started!
Prize will be announced at the 2025 Gala
Add a donation for Sacred Heart Academy
$
