2025 Fundraising Gala

2025 ROCKLAND HAITIAN FLAG DAY CELEBRATION FUNDRAISER - GALA BICOLOR” THEME: UNITED BY COURAGE Haitian Cultural Heritage Preservation (HCHP) cordially invites you to attend the annual fundraiser that helps to support the flag day festivities, titled “Gala Bicolor”. This dinner dance and entertainment event will feature great authentic Haitian cuisines, tropical cocktails, an island vibe, cultural performances, Haitian art expo, 50/50 raffle, and DJ music animation for your dancing pleasure. The gala focuses on raising funds for the production of the annual Parade of Unity and Community Concert! The annual flag day festivities are all free for the community and provides a platform where Haitian may share their love for their country of origin and culture by showcasing their traditions, heritage, and legacy of hope for their beloved Haiti.

2025 ROCKLAND HAITIAN FLAG DAY CELEBRATION FUNDRAISER - GALA BICOLOR” THEME: UNITED BY COURAGE Haitian Cultural Heritage Preservation (HCHP) cordially invites you to attend the annual fundraiser that helps to support the flag day festivities, titled “Gala Bicolor”. This dinner dance and entertainment event will feature great authentic Haitian cuisines, tropical cocktails, an island vibe, cultural performances, Haitian art expo, 50/50 raffle, and DJ music animation for your dancing pleasure. The gala focuses on raising funds for the production of the annual Parade of Unity and Community Concert! The annual flag day festivities are all free for the community and provides a platform where Haitian may share their love for their country of origin and culture by showcasing their traditions, heritage, and legacy of hope for their beloved Haiti.

seeMoreDetailsMobile