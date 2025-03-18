Autism Urban Connections Inc
A.U.C. Inc.’s 9th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day Vendor Packages
328 Mansion St
Pittsburgh, PA 15207, USA
Standard Vendor
$75
One 6’x30” table, 2 chairs, listed as a vendor on event materials
Food Vendor Tent/Station
$100
One 10’x10’ space, vendor listing on event materials (food trucks must have proper permits)
Premium/Nonprofit Vendor
$150
One 6’x30” table, 2 chairs, premium placement, logo featured on event materials & social media
Community Resource
$50
One 6’x30” table, 2 chairs, listed as a community resource vendor on event materials
