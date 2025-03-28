Esperanza 40th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Can't make it to Seattle and are able to sponsor someone else to attend? This ticket allows someone to attend the event who otherwise could not and includes the link to stream the gala!
Can't make it to Seattle? Join us virtually! Includes the virtual link to livestream the Gala. We will provide the stream link closer to the event date!
For current students and senior adults, we are offering a discounted price to our virtual ticket!
Half-page ad space in our Anniversary Gala Program
This ticket reserves a seat for one person at our Gala including appetizers, dinner, and 1 beverage.
Sponsor a table with your family and friends! Includes 6 tickets, each consisting of appetizers, dinner, and 1 drink per person.
Sponsor a table with your family and friends! Includes 8 tickets, each consisting of appetizers, dinner, and 1 drink per person.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!