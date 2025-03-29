A Night to Shine - Company OnStage Gala & Season Announcement 2025
5720 Bellaire Blvd
Suite G, Houston, TX 77081, USA
General admission
$50
VIP Couple
$150
2 tickets with reserved seating
2 tickets with reserved seating
Topaz Sponsor - Swag Item
$500
Sponsorship includes: your choice of sponsoring a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from reflector, lip balm, pen, chip clip or band-aid dispenser. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website.
Sponsorship includes: your choice of sponsoring a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from reflector, lip balm, pen, chip clip or band-aid dispenser. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website.
Amethyst Sponsor - Beverage Napkin or Swag Item
$750
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring our beverage napkins or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from flashlight, compact mirror, calendar magnet, koozie or hand sanitizer. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring our beverage napkins or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from flashlight, compact mirror, calendar magnet, koozie or hand sanitizer. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Ruby Sponsor - Dinner Napkin, Wine Cups or Swag Item
$1,000
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring our dinner napkins, wine cups, or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from stadium cup, hot/cold pack, tape measure, or bottle opener. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring our dinner napkins, wine cups, or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - choose from stadium cup, hot/cold pack, tape measure, or bottle opener. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Emerald Sponsor - Show, Heads or Tails, VIP, or Swag Item
$1,500
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring one of the following: one production in the 2025-2026 season, our Heads or Tails game, our VIP wine glasses, or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - swag items available include beach towel, blanket, or fan. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience). Show Sponsors receive an additional 10 tickets to their sponsored production.
Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, plus your choice of sponsoring one of the following: one production in the 2025-2026 season, our Heads or Tails game, our VIP wine glasses, or a swag bag item branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo - swag items available include beach towel, blanket, or fan. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 2 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience). Show Sponsors receive an additional 10 tickets to their sponsored production.
Sapphire Sponsor - Swag Bag Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship includes: 4 tickets to the event, and the Swag Bag branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 4 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Sponsorship includes: 4 tickets to the event, and the Swag Bag branded with your company logo alongside the COS logo. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 4 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsorship includes: 6 tickets to A Night to Shine event, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 6 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Sponsorship includes: 6 tickets to A Night to Shine event, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and 6 season passes to the series of your choice (evening or young audience).
Platinum Sponsor - Season Series Sponsor
$10,000
Sponsorship includes: Series of your choice will become “Company OnStage Series, presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, 6 tickets to A Night to Shine event, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags, acknowledgement during curtain speeches for all performances in the 2025-2026 sponsored series. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and will receive 10 Season passes for the 2025-2026 season for your sponsored series.
Sponsorship includes: Series of your choice will become “Company OnStage Series, presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, 6 tickets to A Night to Shine event, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags, acknowledgement during curtain speeches for all performances in the 2025-2026 sponsored series. Sponsors will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and will receive 10 Season passes for the 2025-2026 season for your sponsored series.
Diamond Sponsor - A Night to Shine Title Sponsor
$25,000
Sponsorship includes: Name of the event will become “A Night to Shine, presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”, event logo will include your company name, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, 10 tickets to A Night to Shine event, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags,
Acknowledgement during curtain speeches for all performances in the 2025-2026 season. Sponsor will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and will receive 10 Season passes for the 2025-2026 season for your sponsored series.
Sponsorship includes: Name of the event will become “A Night to Shine, presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”, event logo will include your company name, acknowledgement of your contribution in dedicated social media post, 10 tickets to A Night to Shine event, opportunity to provide an item for inclusion in event swag bags,
Acknowledgement during curtain speeches for all performances in the 2025-2026 season. Sponsor will also be recognized in all programs throughout the 2025-2026 season and on the COS website, and will receive 10 Season passes for the 2025-2026 season for your sponsored series.
Add a donation for Company Onstage Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!