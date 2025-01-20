2025 Camp Dallas Spring Gala Table Options

Gold Sponsor: $5,000.00 Benefits include: Thank-you shoutout on the gala's social media platforms Prominent placement of logo at event Acknowledgment on the event website Table of 10 Verbal acknowledgement during the event Branded event or stage presence

Gold Sponsor: $5,000.00 Benefits include: Thank-you shoutout on the gala's social media platforms Prominent placement of logo at event Acknowledgment on the event website Table of 10 Verbal acknowledgement during the event Branded event or stage presence

More details...