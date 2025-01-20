2025 Camp Dallas Spring Gala Table Options

Gold Sponsor: $5,000.00 Benefits include:
Thank-you shoutout on the gala's social media platforms Prominent placement of logo at event
Acknowledgment on the event website
Table of 10
Verbal acknowledgement during the event Branded event or stage presence
Silver Table Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Sponsor: $2,500.00 Benefits include:
Thank-you shoutout on the gala's social media platforms Acknowledgment on the event website
Table of 10
Verbal acknowledgement during the event
Friends of Camp Dallas Table Sponsor
$1,000
Friends of Camp Dallas Table
Sponsor: $1,000 (Table of 10)
Dinner and Dueling Piano Tickets for 2
$250
You and a guest will have admission to the Gala.
