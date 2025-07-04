Live The Proof Inc

Hosted by

Live The Proof Inc

About this event

2025 Fundraising Gala Masquerade ball

109 S Main St

Franklin, KY 42134, USA

General admission
$50
Includes sit down meal
G.A. couple
$90
V.I.P
$75
Preferred seating
V.I.P. couple
$140
Preferred seating
Patron sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Patron ($500) – Includes a table for 4, a bottle of champagne, and name/logo on all event advertising
Wonderland Patron
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Wonderland Patron ($750) – Includes a table for 6, personal table service, a bottle of champagne, and bold name recognition on all advertising.
Mad Hatter Benefactor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Mad Hatter Benefactor ($1,000) – Includes a table for 6, personal table service, a bottle of champagne, prominent branding on all promotional materials, and the opportunity to deliver a 5-minute speech at the event
Add a donation for Live The Proof Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!