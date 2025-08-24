Family Counseling Center Of Greater Washington

Hosted by

Family Counseling Center Of Greater Washington

About this event

2025 Annual Fundraiser Luncheon: Connecting Hearts & Minds

1700 Army Navy Dr

Arlington, VA 22202, USA

General Ticket
$150

Grants entry to the event for one person.

Ticket Sponsorship
$150

I want to sponsor scholarship recipient students and one of their family member to attend the event.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Benefits - 16 tickets/Logo on the media files/Logo on 2 standing banner/Logo on the back drop/full page color ad/Newspaper & Media Ad/Mcee Announcement

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits - 8 tickets/Logo on the media files/Logo on 2 standing banner/Logo on the back drop/full page color ad /Newspaper & Media Ad/Mcee Announcement

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Benefits - 6 tickets/Logo on the media files/Logo on the sole standing banner/Logo on the back drop/half page color ad/Newspaper & Media Ad/Mcee Announcement

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits - 4 tickets/Logo on the media files/ Logo on the standing banner/Logo on the back drop/quarter page color ad/Mcee announcement

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits - 2 tickets/Logo on the media files / Logo on the standing banner/quarter color page ad

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Table Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits - 8 tickets/Logo on the media files/quarter color page ad

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Media Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits - 2 tickets/Logo on the media files/ Logo on the standing banner/Logo on the back drop/Quarter color page ad

Please put your guests first and last name and their email below OR send this information to [email protected] before the event.

Free Ticket by Sponsor
Free

This option is when you have a sponsor to pay for your ticket. Please indicate your sponsor's name when register.

Add a donation for Family Counseling Center Of Greater Washington

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!