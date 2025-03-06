2025 Fundraising Tea Party

Your admission cost will include an assortment of brunch food items along with hot tea and fruit juices (orange, cranberry, and pineapple). The proceeds of this event is dedicated to fulfilling the mission of Loving Our Girls.

Your admission cost will include an assortment of brunch food items along with hot tea and fruit juices (orange, cranberry, and pineapple). The proceeds of this event is dedicated to fulfilling the mission of Loving Our Girls.

More details...