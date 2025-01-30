2025 #FunOn5th Festival Vendor Application

Class A: 25' x10' Processed Foods
Foods that have been altered from their raw state through techniques like cooking, canning, freezing, drying, or packaging, or that have added ingredients like preservatives, flavors, or nutrients.
Class B: Non-Processed Food & Drink
$350
Class B: Non-Processed, Drinks, Etc. (15' max)
Foods are those in their natural, whole state, with minimal or no alterations from their original form, retaining most of their original nutrients.
Class C: Merchandise
$150
Class C: 10' x 10' Merchandise/ Service
-Merchandise: Non-handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts.
-Service: Variety of offerings such as face painting, caricatures, brochure distribution & sharing resources.
-Electrical power, canopies/tents, tables & chairs are not provided. MUST HAVE TAX ID #
Class D: Truck Ride- Must Be Mobile
$200
Class E: 20' Max Single Game
$200
Non Profits
$75
Must provide a tax-exempt status as proof of Nonprofit organization.
Political
$125
Must provide proof of political affiliation.
