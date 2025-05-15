2025 FYHP Golf Tournament

200 Concord Rd

Marlborough, MA 01752, USA

Foursome
$700
Register a group of 4 to golf together.

Individual Golfer
$175

Register as an individual golfer and we will place you in a foursome.

Dinner Only
$75

Don’t wanna golf? Still wanna have a great time? Join us for the dinner reception and raffle only.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Display your company logo in the tee box on one of the Marlboro CC holes

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Hole sponsorship at one of our Marlboro CC mini game holes, additional signage at the practice putting green.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Hole sponsorship on a Marlboro CC Par 3 closest to pin challenge or longest drive contest and logo on banner/sign at registration and putting green

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Want to be the most popular company at this tournament? You get the beverage cart sponsorship!!! Foursome included, your logo on the cart, recognition everywhere!

Platinum Sponsor - No Golf
$2,500

Don't want to golf, but want to sponsor and support the program? This option is for you!

