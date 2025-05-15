2025 FYHP Golf Tournament

Register a group of 4 to golf together.
Register as an individual golfer and we will place you in a foursome.
Don’t wanna golf? Still wanna have a great time? Join us for the dinner reception and raffle only.
Display your company logo in the tee box on one of the Marlboro CC holes
Hole sponsorship at one of our Marlboro CC mini game holes, additional signage at the practice putting green.
Hole sponsorship on a Marlboro CC Par 3 closest to pin challenge or longest drive contest and logo on banner/sign at registration and putting green
Want to be the most popular company at this tournament? You get the beverage cart sponsorship!!! Foursome included, your logo on the cart, recognition everywhere!
Don't want to golf, but want to sponsor and support the program? This option is for you!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing