Hosted by

San Angelo Symphony Guild, Inc.

2026 Gala Live Auction

Wine Lovers Dream
$500

3 Different Wine experiences in Christoval, Fredericksburg & San Angelo


Donated by In Vino Veritas & Dr. Ginny Mejia, Christoval Winery, & Mrs. Tara Flora Purchased by

VIP Wine Tent at the San Angelo Rodeo
$250

VIP table in the Wine tent at the San Angelo Rodeo for an evening of your choice.

Donated by OH Triangle Purchased by

Glistening Skin & Jewels Package
$700

Includes: 20 units of botox, one microneedling treatment, one month of weight-loss treatment and

a beautiful bracelet donated by Hollands Jewelry


Donated by Optimal Wellness & Laser Solutions Purchased by

Dallas Cowboy Club Level Game Day
$900

Choose your game to attend for the 2026 season Club Seat Section C133 Row 11 Seats 3 & 4 Clubs level seats have access to upscale dining options and larger cushioned seats. Donated by Jason and Sarah Entzminger

Rodeo Ready
$1,000

Four box seats to an evening rodeo performance of your choice paired with a custom black felt hat handcrafted by M.L. Leddy.


Donated By Robin Sugg & M.L. Leddy Purchased by

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!