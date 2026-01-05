2025 Gala Production Fees

Full Production Fee Payment- 🎭 Production Fees (pay what you can option)
Production Fees are due in two parts:
$475 — 4 costumes
Payments
- 50% due — January 10
- 50% due — February 7
Production Fees Include
- Production T‑Shirt
- One Parent Gala Ticket
- Seamstress alterations & returns
- Administrative fees
- 15th Anniversary program book
Please Note:
Production packages do not include shoes, tights, or undergarments.
All production fee payments are non‑refundable — no exceptions.
Full Production Fee Payment- 🎭 Production Fees (pay what you can option)
Production Fees are due in two parts:
$475 — 4 costumes
Payments
- 50% due — January 10
- 50% due — February 7
Production Fees Include
- Production T‑Shirt
- One Parent Gala Ticket
- Seamstress alterations & returns
- Administrative fees
- 15th Anniversary program book
Please Note:
Production packages do not include shoes, tights, or undergarments.
All production fee payments are non‑refundable — no exceptions.