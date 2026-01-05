2025 Gala Production Fees

Full Production Fee Payment- 🎭 Production Fees (pay what you can option)





Production Fees are due in two parts:

$475 — 4 costumes

Payments

50% due — January 10

50% due — February 7

Production Fees Include

Production T‑Shirt

One Parent Gala Ticket

Seamstress alterations & returns

Administrative fees

15th Anniversary program book

Please Note:

Production packages do not include shoes, tights, or undergarments.

All production fee payments are non‑refundable — no exceptions.



