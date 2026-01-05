Raw Talent Performing Arts

Offered by

Raw Talent Performing Arts

About the memberships

2025 Gala Production Fees

Production Fees 2026 Gala
Pay what you can

No expiration

Full Production Fee Payment- 🎭 Production Fees (pay what you can option)


Production Fees are due in two parts:

$475 — 4 costumes

Payments

  • 50% due — January 10
  • 50% due — February 7

Production Fees Include

  • Production T‑Shirt
  • One Parent Gala Ticket
  • Seamstress alterations & returns
  • Administrative fees
  • 15th Anniversary program book

Please Note:
Production packages do not include shoes, tights, or undergarments.
All production fee payments are non‑refundable — no exceptions.


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