2025 Gala Silent Auction 2

631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA
Starting bid
VALUE: Priceless
4 great seat tickets and 4 Meet-n-Greets (yes with Charlie himself!) to any show of your choice on his nationwide tour. For list of tour dates and venue go to www.charlieberens.com/tour Once you have identified your choice of show, please email [email protected].
Starting bid
VALUE: $250
Cleanser, body mist, hand lotion, toner, body butter, body scrub, moisturizer, Hearth & Hand candle. Plus a $100 Shops of Kohler gift card.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Throw out the first pitch at a 2026 Brewers regular season game. Four Infield Level tickets for this game. The date of game shall be mutually determined.
Starting bid
VALUE: $220
Smoke Wagon small batch Bourbon, Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbon, Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon, Kentucky Bourbon cocktail book, ice bucket, ice ball mold, and 2 Bourbon glasses.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Entitles one person and a guest one 1/2 day (non-Saturday) Hunt with 10 pheasants, and lunch at The Highland's Sportsmen's Club in Cascade.
Starting bid
VALUE: $350
This Mitchell Luxury Leather set is made in the USA! It includes a money clip wallet from Nile crocodile and a valet tray in cobalt blue Horween CXL leather. Don’t miss your chance to own these unique items!
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
Bid on an exciting round of golf for your foursome at the beautiful Washington County Golf Course! Enjoy 18 scenic holes of golf in Hartford, with cart included.
*Good on non-holiday weekdays & weekends after 1pm
*Good for one visit only.
*Expires 10/15/2026
Starting bid
VALUE: $140
Driftless Glen Bourbon with 2 Glencairn glasses & bamboo serving tray.
Starting bid
VALUE: $500
Portrait session - just in time for the Holidays! Capture your special moments this season with a beautiful portrait. Place your bid now!
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Cozy up with this beautiful patriotic twin quilt! It's a perfect way to showcase your love for our country or to gift someone special a meaningful treasure.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Starting bid
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
VALUE: 190
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea small batch bourbon. 2 Glencairn whiskey glasses and a bamboo serving tray.
Starting bid
VALUE: $600
CVI Board Chair, John Cornell, will provide a complete BBQ dinner for up to 30 guests on a date to be mutually agreed upon. Expires 12/2026
Starting bid
VALUE: $114
Get your fests on with 2 tickets to German Fest in July 2026 and 2 tickets to Irish Fest in August 2026. Celebrate at home with a 4-pack of Guinness and a 6-pack of Third Space Oktober Fest beer.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
This certificate will entitle the holder and three guests to one round of 50 Bird Sporting Clays at The Highlands in Cascade.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Spend the day strolling the shops at Woodlake Kohler and buy something for yourself. Don't forget to save room for coffee & chocolate.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Your choice of 6 SoLu wines, meads, or ciders. Plus private winery tour.
Starting bid
VALUE: $120
One bottle Jack Daniels single barrel select. One bottle George Dickel 8-year bourbon. Ice ball mold and 2 spiral glasses.
Starting bid
VALUE: $350
Indulge in an in home wine tasting of premium wines from around the world.
Enjoy with up to 12 people and the experience of a professional wine consultant. Includes 8 bottles of wine.
**Must be 21
Starting bid
VALUE: $400
Milwaukee Tool Drill and Driver with 2 batteries, charger, and hard shell case.
