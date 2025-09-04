Sales closed

2025 Gala Silent Auction

Unbridled Therapy Stress Relief Session
$50

Starting bid

2-hr. Equine-Assisted Stress Relief Session with Dr. Marilyn Sokolof.


Value: $200

Beachside Wines Wine Trio Basket
$75

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Beachside Wines

2024 La Playa Viognier

2022 Albaflor Melbec

2022 The Other Red Blend

(2) Amlong Crystal Wine Glasses w/ Wine Stopper


Value: $200

WeGrow Social Media Mgmt. Package
$100

Starting bid

5 short-form videos (reels)

Pro Equipment & Editing

Profile Refresh (includes highlight covers, a clean bio, and tips to make your profile look polished and cohesive)

One production day


Value: $250

Through the Grapevine Wine Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Imperial Crystal Ice Bucket/Cooler w/ Marquise by Waterford Wine Stopper

2020 Patrice Grasset Sauvignon Blanc

2023 Elouan Oregon Rose

2021 David Akiyoshi California Red

(2) 2024 Gioventu Chianti DOCG


Donated by Ilene Davis, Financial Independence Services


Value: $275

TAO Medical Spa Revitalize & Revive Basket
$125

Starting bid

TAO 50 Minute De-Stress Massage

Nutrafol Collagen Powder

Meiomi Pino Noir

Bath Bomb and Soap

Saratoga Still Water

Skincare Samples

Compact Mirror

TAO Hat

Revision Spa Wristbands


Value: $300

Longboard HouseWater Angel Soft-Top Surfboard
$150

Starting bid

8’ Water Angel Soft Top Surfboard with handle


Designed for smaller waves (beginner to advanced surfers)

Two wooden stringers

Soft top construction for durability

Flexible safety fins


Value: $300

Dow Wealth Mgmt Bourbon Bliss Basket
$150

Starting bid

Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

2025 Woodford Reserve Derby 151 Bourbon

CAO World Cigar Sampler

La Cita Country Club Round of Golf (w/cart for 2 players)

Riedel Spey Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 4)

Whiskey Ice Ball Maker

Custom Bourbon Kitchen Towel

Book: The First Kentucky Derby by Mark Shrager


Value: $400

Ann Baiter Hand-painted Traveler Whiskey Bottle
$200

Starting bid

Hand Painted 1.75L Traveler Whiskey Bottle
By Local Artist Anne Conroy-Baiter (Acrylic on Glass)


Value: $450

Obagi Medical Essence of Elegance Basket
$75

Starting bid

OBAGi360 Exfoliating Cleanser

Kinetin+ Hydrating Cream

Kinetin+ Professional-C Peptide Complex

Blue Brilliance® Triple Acid Peel

Kinetin+ Rejuvenating Serum

OBAGI Scar Refining Gel


Value: $497

Clevens Face & Body Specialists Beautiful Skin Package
$250

Starting bid

One Transformation Peel

One Selection from the Clevens Medical-Grade Skincare Collection (basket)

Complimentary Consultation with Any Surgical Specialist ($95 value)


Exclusive: The Transformation Peel is the next generation chemical peel for controlled deep exfoliation of damaged skin. Results after just one treatment!


Value: $600

Urban Prime Epicurian Escape Marketplace Gift Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Guidi 1929 Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 1.5L (Tuscany, Italy)

Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Urban Prime’s own:

  • D.O.P. Olive Oil
  • White Truffle Oil
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Marinated Green Olives
  • Marinated Artichokes
  • RAO’s Pasta Sauce
  • (2) Premium Bronze Die Cut Pasta Italiano
  • Stonewall Kitchen Chimichurri Grille Sauce
  • Giusto Sapore Arrabiata Dried Seasoning

Value: $640

Pink Flamingo Mixed Media Combo Package
$100

Starting bid

Freestyle Video Package:

  • 1 hour of production
  • Up to 5 edited reels included
  • Use for: podcasting, reels, b-roll, talking head videos, etc.
  • Add-ons available: scripting, extra edits

Combo Lifestyle Photo Package:

  • 1 Hour Session
  • 20–25 Edited Photos
  • Mix of Lifestyle and Basic
  • Various Posing Uses

Value: $895

Tiki D Designs Outdoor Table & Chairs Set
$2,000

Starting bid

Craft your own custom outdoor table and chairs set!


High quality composite wood: 20+ finishes to select from

Heavy gauge steel frame ANY color

Maintenance free
Rust free
Commercial grade

