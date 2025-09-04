2025 Gala Silent Auction

Starting bid
2-hr. Equine-Assisted Stress Relief Session with Dr. Marilyn Sokolof.
Value: $200
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Beachside Wines
2024 La Playa Viognier
2022 Albaflor Melbec
2022 The Other Red Blend
(2) Amlong Crystal Wine Glasses w/ Wine Stopper
Value: $200
Starting bid
5 short-form videos (reels)
Pro Equipment & Editing
Profile Refresh (includes highlight covers, a clean bio, and tips to make your profile look polished and cohesive)
One production day
Value: $250
Starting bid
Imperial Crystal Ice Bucket/Cooler w/ Marquise by Waterford Wine Stopper
2020 Patrice Grasset Sauvignon Blanc
2023 Elouan Oregon Rose
2021 David Akiyoshi California Red
(2) 2024 Gioventu Chianti DOCG
Donated by Ilene Davis, Financial Independence Services
Value: $275
Starting bid
TAO 50 Minute De-Stress Massage
Nutrafol Collagen Powder
Meiomi Pino Noir
Bath Bomb and Soap
Saratoga Still Water
Skincare Samples
Compact Mirror
TAO Hat
Revision Spa Wristbands
Value: $300
Starting bid
8’ Water Angel Soft Top Surfboard with handle
Designed for smaller waves (beginner to advanced surfers)
Two wooden stringers
Soft top construction for durability
Flexible safety fins
Value: $300
Starting bid
Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
2025 Woodford Reserve Derby 151 Bourbon
CAO World Cigar Sampler
La Cita Country Club Round of Golf (w/cart for 2 players)
Riedel Spey Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Ice Ball Maker
Custom Bourbon Kitchen Towel
Book: The First Kentucky Derby by Mark Shrager
Value: $400
Starting bid
Hand Painted 1.75L Traveler Whiskey Bottle
By Local Artist Anne Conroy-Baiter (Acrylic on Glass)
Value: $450
Starting bid
OBAGi360 Exfoliating Cleanser
Kinetin+ Hydrating Cream
Kinetin+ Professional-C Peptide Complex
Blue Brilliance® Triple Acid Peel
Kinetin+ Rejuvenating Serum
OBAGI Scar Refining Gel
Value: $497
Starting bid
One Transformation Peel
One Selection from the Clevens Medical-Grade Skincare Collection (basket)
Complimentary Consultation with Any Surgical Specialist ($95 value)
Exclusive: The Transformation Peel is the next generation chemical peel for controlled deep exfoliation of damaged skin. Results after just one treatment!
Value: $600
Starting bid
Guidi 1929 Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 1.5L (Tuscany, Italy)
Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Urban Prime’s own:
Value: $640
Starting bid
Freestyle Video Package:
Combo Lifestyle Photo Package:
Value: $895
Starting bid
Craft your own custom outdoor table and chairs set!
High quality composite wood: 20+ finishes to select from
Heavy gauge steel frame ANY color
Maintenance free
Rust free
Commercial grade
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!