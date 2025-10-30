Hosted by

Ukrainian Institute of America

About this event

2025 Gala Silent Auction

Traditional Ukrainian Tortes
$175

Order a traditional Ukrainian torte for your special occasion. Or just because. Ex corporate lawyer will bake
a torte to your specifications (walnut, almond or hazelnut sponge; mocha, chocolate or vanilla spread; apricot or raspberry filling). Date
to be mutually agreed. Pick up in Nomad or delivery to the UIA or an agreed upon location in Manhattan.

Drone Strike Graphic by Zhenia Polosina from the Pictoric "I
$200

A dramatic pictoric print by Zhenia Polosina depicting a Ukrainian apartment building with flames, representing the impact of a drone strike. This artwork highlights the reality of life in Ukraine's cities and towns. This print is part of a UIA exhibit with the Pictoric Illustrators Club, a collective of Ukrainian designers and artists with the mission to showcase Ukrainian graphics on the international stage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!