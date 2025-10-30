2025 Gala Silent Auction

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Order a traditional Ukrainian torte for your special occasion. Or just because. Ex corporate lawyer will bake
a torte to your specifications (walnut, almond or hazelnut sponge; mocha, chocolate or vanilla spread; apricot or raspberry filling). Date
to be mutually agreed. Pick up in Nomad or delivery to the UIA or an agreed upon location in Manhattan.
A dramatic pictoric print by Zhenia Polosina depicting a Ukrainian apartment building with flames, representing the impact of a drone strike. This artwork highlights the reality of life in Ukraine's cities and towns. This print is part of a UIA exhibit with the Pictoric Illustrators Club, a collective of Ukrainian designers and artists with the mission to showcase Ukrainian graphics on the international stage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!