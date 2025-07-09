Feed the Need of Putnam County

About this event

Be a 2025 Gala Sponsor – Make an Impact

Title Event Sponsor
$5,000

As a Title Event Sponsor you will receive; 1 year full of full recognition for feeding 833 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.

V.I.P. Event Sponsor
$2,500

As a VIP Event Sponsor you will receive; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 417 students with your donation, recognition on social media, newsletter, and your name/business name on event banner! Receipt will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.

Table Sponsor
$1,000

As a Table Sponsor, you will receive 1 year of full recognition of feeding 167 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.

Event Sponsor
$500

As an Event Sponsor you will receive recognition on social media, and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided. You are feeding 84 students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!