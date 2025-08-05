2025 Gala Sponsorship Campaign

350 Northlake Blvd

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA

Platinum Sponsorship Package item
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$1,500

Logo placement on the official event flyers, programs, and signage Sponsor name mentioned in the event opening and closing ceremony 10 sponsor posts on event social media Sponsor table during the event

Diamond Sponsorship Package item
Diamond Sponsorship Package
$750

Logo placement on the official programs, and signage Sponsor name mentioned in the event opening and closing ceremony 5 sponsor posts on event social media Sponsor table during the event

Sapphire Sponsorship Package item
Sapphire Sponsorship Package
$500

Logo placement on the official programs Sponsor name mentioned in the event opening and closing ceremony 2 sponsor posts on event social media

Pearl Sponsorship Package item
Pearl Sponsorship Package
$250

Logo placement on the official programs Sponsor name mentioned in the event opening and closing ceremony

Silver Sponsorship Package (Copy) item
Silver Sponsorship Package (Copy)
$100

Sponsor Name or Logo placement on the official programs

