2025 Gala Sponsorships

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

Tomkins Cove, NY 10986, USA

Presenting Sponsor - Platinum
$15,000

VIP table (10), logo on all materials, full-page ad, signature cocktail branding, podium remarks, homepage feature, 3 dedicated social posts, exclusive eblast

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

VIP table (10), logo on all materials, full-page ad, event page feature, 2 social posts, shared eblast

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Half table (5), half-page ad, logo on event page, 1 social post

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

2 tickets, name listed in journal, group social post, logo on materials

Dinner Sponsor
$4,000

Half table (5), full-page ad, logo on event page, 1 social post

Drink Sponsor
$1,500

2 tickets, name listed in journal

Youth Table Sponsor
$1,000

2 tickets, name listed in journal

