Smith Mountain Lake Women's Club

Hosted by

Smith Mountain Lake Women's Club

About this event

2025 Gamefest- 4 Person Table

40 Lakemount Dr

Moneta, VA 24121

Table of Four
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This ticket is for a group of four. If you would like a table of 8, please purchase 2 tickets. We will ask all purchasers to provide specific information to identify your group and the attendees for a smooth check-in process.
Add a donation for Smith Mountain Lake Women's Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!